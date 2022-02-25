Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis sends letters on Khojaly genocide to parliaments of 75 countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said she has sent letters to parliament speakers of 75 countries and 10 international organizations in connection with the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Addressing the parliament’s plenary session on Friday, Gafarova said the letters call for the recognition of the Khojaly genocide, a News.Az correspondent reports from the parliament.

The Khojaly genocide is one of the gravest crimes committed by Armenian armed forces against the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

During the First Karabakh War, Armenia committed an act of genocide against the population of Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town consisting of 7,000 people on Feb. 26, 1992.

As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre. A total of 1,000 civilians became disabled in the onslaught. Eight families were completely annihilated, 130 children lost one parent, while 25 lost both parents. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken, hostage.

News.Az