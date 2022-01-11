Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency exempted from VAT

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree changing the "List of legal entities of public law exempted from value-added tax (VAT) for carrying out the work and rendering the services through funds allocated from the state budget".

Under the decree, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency has been included in the list of legal entities of public law exempted from VAT for carrying out the work and rendering the services through funds allocated from the state budget.

News.Az