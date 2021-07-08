Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture meets with Georgian PM

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture meets with Georgian PM

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov has met with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili as part of his official visit to the country.

The Prime Minister hailed the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the region, adding that the development of this cooperation is of crucial importance for his country.

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov noted that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in cultural and humanitarian areas is the focus of attention.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      