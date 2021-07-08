Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture meets with Georgian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Anar Karimov has met with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili as part of his official visit to the country.

The Prime Minister hailed the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the region, adding that the development of this cooperation is of crucial importance for his country.

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov noted that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in cultural and humanitarian areas is the focus of attention.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

