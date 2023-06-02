Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense and US Deputy Secretary of Defense hold phone talk

On June 2, a telephone conversation with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was held at the initiative of the U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Dr. Colin Kahl, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The sides held a detailed exchange of views on the relations between the two countries, the situation in the region and security issues.

The prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation between the countries were also discussed during the telephone conversation.

