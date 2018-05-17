Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources has received a BP delegation

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and BP's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey (AGT) Gary Jones, Vice President Zaur Pashayev, Environmental Director Faig Asgarov have had a meeting.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told APA that during the meeting, the sides discussed BP projects in Azerbaijan, environmental protection during implementation of these projects and recommendations on compliance with environmental standards.

