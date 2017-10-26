Azerbaijan’s minister of emergency situations meets with Iranian economy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov on Thursday met with Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Masoud K

Minister Heydarov congratulated Masoud Karbasian on the occasion of his appointment to the post of co-chairman of the State Commission and wished him success, APA reports.

He noted that bilateral relations are at a high level and the visits and meetings of the heads of state have played an important role in expanding this cooperation. Stressing the existence of close cooperation between the two countries in the prevention of emergencies and the elimination of their consequences, Minister Heydarov said he is confident that cooperation will continue into the future.

In his turn, the Iranian minister expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by Azerbaijan in times of natural disasters. He spoke about the high level of economic cooperation between the two countries and expressed hope for further development of these relations.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

