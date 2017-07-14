Azerbaijan`s Minister of Youth and Sport attends international conference in Kazan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov is attending the 6th international conference of ministers and senior officials responsible for physical education and sport, MINEPS VI in Kazan, Russian Federation.

The conference will take stock of global developments in sport and formulate strategic issues in international sport policy, with special reference to UNESCO's International Charter of Physical Education, Physical Activity and Sport, the Declaration of Berlin, and the UN Agenda 2030/Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), AzerTag reports.

News.Az

