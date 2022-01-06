Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense and Ombudsman Office sign joint action plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense and the Ombudsman Office have signed a joint action plan for 2022, News.Az reports citing the ministry.

According to the plan, the time and place, as well as the responsible persons for carrying out the planned activities have been determined.

During the events that are planned to be organized during the year in Army Corps, formations, military units and specialized military-educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense, a series of meetings in regard to the protection of the rights of servicemen, and study of the situation in the field of human rights protection will be held, as well as reports on various topics will be heard and an exchange of views will be conducted.

News.Az