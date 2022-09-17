Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense announces number of servicemen injured while preventing provocation committed by Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 12-14, 2022, 282 military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan were injured and received various degrees of physical injuries while preventing large-scale provocation by the armed forces of Armenia, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence told News.az.

Out of 282 injured servicemen, 43 people returned to service after first aid, 115 people are in good condition, 103 people are in medium-severe condition, and 21 people are in serious condition.

At the same time, as a result of the provocation of the Armenian armed forces, 2 Azerbaijani civilians were injured. One of the injured civilians was discharged home after first aid, while the condition of one person is assessed as medium-severe.

It should be noted that wounded servicemen are served by the most professional military medical staff and other medical personnel.





News.Az