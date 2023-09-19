Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's MoD once again calls on the formations of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the Karabakh to lay down their weapons

  • Azerbaijan
The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan once again calls on the formations of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to lay down their weapons and surrender. In this case, anti-terrorist activities will be stopped, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

We are in operational contact with the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the territory of Azerbaijan, and we are creating all conditions for them to fulfill their duties.


