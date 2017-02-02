Azerbaijan`s movie to be screened at international film festival in India

Azerbaijan`s movie to be screened at international film festival in India

A movie by Azerbaijani filmmakers "Icherisheher" (Old City) will be demonstrated at the 9th Kerala International Film Festival in India.

The festival will be held in Benqaluru and Maysur cities on February 2-9, AzerTag reports.

The film is about love of a young girl to Karabakh war veteran. The lead roles are performed by Tahmina Rafaella, Firdovsi Atakishiyev, Mehriban Zeki and Elmira Shabanova.

The film shooting took place in Baku and Zagatala regions of Azerbaijan.

The feature film has been produced by J. Jabbarli 'Azerbayjanfilm' studio under the order of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

