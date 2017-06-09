Azerbaijan`s MPs join regional conference in Romania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairperson of Azerbaijani Parliament`s Committee for Families, Women and Children Agiya Nakhchivanli and MP Sahiba Gafarova will leave for Bucharest, Romania to attend Central and Eastern Europe Regional Conference on fighting violence against women and children.

The participants will discuss the improvement of the legislative body in preventing the violence against the women, as well as will search ways how to find ways for providing the gender equality, increasing the role of women in social life, AzerTag reports.

The MPs will inform the participants about the laws adopted in the field of protecting the women rights in the country, as well as the state support to the women in Azerbaijan.

