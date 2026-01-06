Azerbaijan’s “Murovdağ” vessel set for Egypt-US voyage after overhaul

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Handysize-type vessel “Murovdağ”, owned by ASCO, a company under AZCON Holding, is set to embark on its first voyage following major repairs at the Özata Shipyard in Türkiye, with its journey planned from Egypt to the United States.

The repair work was conducted with a high degree of professionalism under the supervision of RINA, a member of the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), News.Az reports, citing ASCO.

During the repair process, special attention was paid to the reliability of mechanical and technical systems. The main engines underwent major overhaul performed by a manufacturer-approved service company with the participation of the ship’s superintendent. The overhaul of three auxiliary engines was carried out jointly by the vessel’s crew and engineers from the manufacturer.

In the engine room, pipeline thickness was inspected using laser measurement technology, and pipes deemed unfit for service were replaced with new ones. Electrical switchboards and equipment were fully tested.

Environmental protection was one of the key priorities of the repair process. The five-year maintenance plan for the Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) was implemented. The system was modified to allow ballast operations in U.S. waters, enabling the “Murovdağ” vessel to conduct ballast operations without restrictions in all waters worldwide.

In line with the requirements of international conventions, cargo handling equipment underwent the required tests, and the manufacturer officially confirmed that all systems are fully operational. Navigation equipment was inspected, and the relevant service certificates were issued by the manufacturers where required.

Painting was carried out on the deck and in the cargo holds, while the underwater part of the hull was cleaned and coated with a special protective paint. In addition, the full operational status of the “EPL” emissions control system was confirmed.

As a result of the major repairs, the “Murovdağ” vessel was modernized and returned to service in a safer condition, fully compliant with international requirements. The first voyage of the “Murovdağ” vessel after major repairs is planned from Egypt to the United States.

The vessel has a deadweight capacity of 38,000 tonnes. It is 180 meters long, 30 meters wide, with a depth of 15 meters and a draft of 10.47 meters. The maximum speed of the vessel is 15.7 knots. The optimal draft at full load allows the vessel to safely call at a number of shallow-water ports.

News.Az