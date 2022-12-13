Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom organized an event to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the death of Azerbaijan’s national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event participants first observed a minute of silence to honor the blessed memory of Heydar Aliyev, the embassy told News.Az.

Speaking at the event, Soltan Mammadov, Head of the Azerbaijan-UK inter-parliamentary working group, said that Heydar Aliyev’s legacy was inscribed in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijan, and the people of Azerbaijan will forever cherish the memory of the national leader.

Then, Elin Suleymanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK, spoke about the glorious life path of Heydar Aliyev, stressing that the great leader’s unparalleled services for the progress of Azerbaijan will never be forgotten by future generations. The diplomat noted that national leader Heydar Aliyev, who devoted his whole life to the welfare of the Azerbaijani people, and to the economic, political, and cultural development of the country, laid the foundation of the political-strategic course for the transformation of Azerbaijan into a regional power. He added that currently, President Ilham Aliyev is successfully carrying out this important and honorable mission, conveying the true voice of Azerbaijan to the whole world.

The event participants then laid flowers in front of the bust of great leader Heydar Aliyev.

News.Az