Azerbaijan's Neftchi FC advanced to the 2nd round, defeating Moldovan Sperants

Azerbaijan's Neftchi Football Club has qualified to the second round destroying Moldavian Speranza 6: 0, APA reports.

The match held at the Bakcell Arena Baku stadium.

The most titled Azerbaijani club twice defeated the Moldovan team “Speranta” (3: 0, 6: 0).

It should be noted that in the II qualifying round of the Europa League, Neftchi will meet with the Russian Arsenal. The first match will be held on July 25th in Tula, the return match - on August 1st in Baku.

News.Az

