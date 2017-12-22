Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector successfully developed in 2017: economy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector was successfully developing in 2017, Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said Dec. 22 at an event dedicated to development of entrepr

The minister noted that this year important steps were taken to develop the economy and very good results were achieved, Trend reports.

“Over the 11 months of 2017, Azerbaijan’s non-oil economy grew 2.1 percent, non-oil industry grew 3.5 percent, and agriculture grew 4.2 percent,” the minister said.

Mustafayev added that various infrastructure projects were implemented and state support mechanisms were successfully used this year.

The minister also touched upon the moratorium on business inspections, noting that only 143 inspections were carried out in 25 months, whereas over 121,000 inspections were carried out in the previous 25 months.

