Azerbaijan’s oil production reaches 26.5 million tons in 2024

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan produced a total of 26.5 million tons of oil, including condensate, from January to November 2024, according to the country's Ministry of Energy.

Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field accounted for 15.4 million tons, Shah Deniz produced 3.8 million tons of condensate, and Absheron contributed 0.52 million tons. SOCAR’s oil output, including condensate, totaled 6.8 million tons, News.Az reports, citing the ministry. During the same period, oil exports, including condensate, reached nearly 22.2 million tons, with 19.2 million tons from the consortium and 3 million tons from SOCAR.Oil refining in the country for January-November amounted to 5.5 million tons. In November 2024, daily oil production, including condensate, averaged 80,771 tons, comprising 65,885 tons of crude oil and 14,886 tons of condensate.

News.Az