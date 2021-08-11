Azerbaijan's ombudsman called on Armenian government to abandon its policy of hatred against Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

The policy of hatred towards Azerbaijanis, which has been carried out in Armenia for many years, negatively affects the psychology of all members of this country's society, in particular children. Thus, such steps by the military-political leadership of Armenia, forming a sense of Azerbaijanophobia in Armenian children, involving them in military operations, are categorically unacceptable.

Sabina Aliyeva, Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan made the due remark in her commentary to reporters.

The ombudsman noted that the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War prohibits the involvement of children under 15 years of age in war and considers it a war crime: "Unfortunately, the military-political leadership of Armenia, which does not fulfill its obligations under international conventions, ignores these norms as well. More detailed information on such facts will be given in our next report."

"As the Commissioner for Human Rights, I am seriously concerned about this situation. I believe that the Armenian government should comply with its international obligations and abandon its policy of hatred towards Azerbaijanis," Aliyeva said.

