Azerbaijan’s ombudsperson urges int’l community to exert pressure on Yerevan to hand over accurate minefield maps to Baku

The international community should exert significant pressure on the Armenian government to provide accurate minefield maps to Azerbaijan, said Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva in response to the landmine explosion that occurred on Sunday in the Ahmadaghali village of the Aghdam district, News.Az reports.

“The mines buried by Armenia in our territories during the thirty years of occupation continue to pose a serious threat to the lives and health of civilians and military servicemen,” the human rights commissioner said.

“The latest victim of a mine explosion was a civilian working in agriculture. So, as a result of the mine explosion that occurred on March 3, 2024, in the Ahmadaghali village of the Aghdam district, a civilian was severely injured.

Since the Second Karabakh War, over 340 Azerbaijanis have lost their lives or been injured due to mine explosions,” she added.

News.Az