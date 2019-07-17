Azerbaijan`s Orujov retains world judo rankings domination

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan' Rustam Orujov remains at the top of the International Judo Federation`s rankings in the men's 73kg weight category.

Other Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov ranks 6th in this division.

Mammadali Mehdiyev is 4th and Elmar Gasimov ranks 10th in the 90kg and 100kg weight categories respectively.

In the women's rankings, Azerbaijan's Irina Kindzerska is listed 5th in the +78 kg class.

News.Az

