Azerbaijan’s Pardon Issues Commission holds another meeting
- 04 Apr 2018 15:25
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Society
Azerbaijan's Pardon Issues Commission held its next meeting on April 4.
About one hundred appeals were considered at the meeting of the commission, APA reports.
In total, the Pardon Issues Commission considered about 1,000 appeals.
After considering the appeals received, the commission will submit the list of those to be pardoned to the President of Azerbaijan.
News.Az