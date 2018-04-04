Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Pardon Issues Commission holds another meeting

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s Pardon Issues Commission holds another meeting

Azerbaijan's Pardon Issues Commission held its next meeting on April 4.

About one hundred appeals were considered at the meeting of the commission, APA reports.

In total, the Pardon Issues Commission considered about 1,000 appeals.

After considering the appeals received, the commission will submit the list of those to be pardoned to the President of Azerbaijan. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      