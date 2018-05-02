Azerbaijan's Pardoning Commission holds another meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another meeting of the Pardoning Commission under the Azerbaijani President was held on May 2, commission member Rashad Majid told Trend on May 2.

He said that over 100 appeals were considered at the meeting, while a positive decision was made on part of them.

Majid went on to say that several more meetings of the commission will be held this week, where consideration of appeals will be summed up.

The Pardoning Commission began its meetings in late January 2018 and has considered more than 600 appeals so far.

In general, the commission received about 1,000 appeals.

News.Az

News.Az