Azerbaijan’s parliament sets up initiative group on return to Western Azerbaijan

The Western Azerbaijan Community has sent an appeal to Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis regarding the establishment of the Initiative Group on return to the Western Azerbaijan.

The appeal highlighted the activity of the Western Azerbaijan Community, including participation in international events and involvement in international organizations, with the community constantly raising the issue of the return of Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands, News.Az reports.The Western Azerbaijan Community offered to establish an institution within the Milli Majlis, focusing on the return to Western Azerbaijan. It indicated that the establishment of such an institution in the parliament would primarily demonstrate consensus in the country regarding the above-mentioned matter, enabling to hold effective ongoing discussions on the problem of Western Azerbaijan not only from a legislative perspective but also within the framework of parliamentary diplomacy.Taking all that into account, under the decree of Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, an Initiative Group on Return to Western Azerbaijan, led by MP Aziz Alakbarov, has been established in the Azerbaijani Parliament to facilitate the exercising of the rights of forcibly deported Azerbaijanis to return to their native lands.The decree reflected the duties and powers of the Initiative Group.

News.Az