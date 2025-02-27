Azerbaijan’s permanent mission sends letter to UN chief on Khojaly genocide’s anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Permanent Mission to the UN has sent a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres regarding the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

The letter mentioned that the largest massacre was committed during the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan thirty-three years ago, News.Az reports, citing the permanent mission.

“On the night of 25 to 26 February 1992, the Armenian armed forces invaded the town of Khojaly in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, killing 613 civilians, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly persons. Another 1,000 residents of Khojaly were wounded, 1,275 were taken hostage, and 150 went missing,” the permanent mission stated.

The letter underlined that a number of international organizations, national parliaments, eminent international lawyers, foreign journalists, human rights activists and international non-governmental organizations condemned the slaughter in Khojaly as an act of genocide or a crime against humanity.

“The overall assessment of the causes and consequences of the aggression and the existing evidence make it absolutely clear that the crimes committed in Khojaly were not isolated or sporadic, but were part of widespread and systematic policy and practice of atrocities motivated by ethnic and religious hatred and intolerance.

Moreover, the prohibited methods and means of warfare throughout the conflict, such as the unlawful targeting of Azerbaijani civilians and peaceful settlements, the taking and holding of hostages, the mistreatment and summary execution of prisoners of war and civilian detainees, ethnic cleansing, the extensive destruction of inhabited areas and civilian infrastructure and the desecration and eradication of Azerbaijani cultural and religious heritage, were deliberately used by the aggressor to achieve and cement its military gains,” the letter noted.

“The counteroffensive operation and the local counter-terrorism measures carried out by Azerbaijan in the fourth quarter of 2020 and in September 2023, respectively, put an end to the unlawful occupation of its territories and ensured the restoration of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The liberated territories revealed the scale of human suffering and destruction. Since the end of the conflict in November 2020, 18 mass graves containing the remains of over 600 people have been discovered in those territories, including Khojaly. These mass graves shed light on the willful killing of many civilians and other persons protected under international humanitarian law.

As to the legal consequences, the obligation of States to punish the most serious crimes is prescribed in relevant international instruments, as well as has been repeatedly reaffirmed by the General Assembly and the Security Council,” the letter underlined.

“Azerbaijan has taken decisive steps to investigate and prosecute the grave violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, in full accordance with its national legislation and international obligations.

However, most of the perpetrators, having found a safe haven in Armenia and other countries, continue to enjoy impunity. The denial and ignorance of their crimes, along with the attempts to obstruct justice by various political means and smear campaigns in mass media, parliaments and international bodies, constitute a clear contempt for international law and the rule of law and pose a threat to the prospects of durable peace in the region. Accountability for serious offences is imperative and must be inevitable.

Azerbaijan will never forget the atrocities committed against its people and will continue its efforts to ensure justice, as well as to build, sustain and strengthen peace and stability in the region,” the letter concluded.

News.Az