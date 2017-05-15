Azerbaijan’s political party calls for return of death penalty in country

+ ↺ − 16 px

Discussing recent reports of treason by some Azerbaijani military servicemen and civilians at a meeting on Monday, the Board of the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (WAPFP) called for the return of the death penalty in the country.

“Considering Article 27 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan allowing the application of death penalty for crimes against state, Article 2 on the making of provision in law for the death penalty in respect of acts committed in time of war or of imminent threat of war of Protocol 6 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms—which Azerbaijan is a member of—and the fact that Azerbaijan is in a state of war, the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party puts forward the initiative of the return of the death penalty,” the party said in a statement on May 15, APA reported.



Taking into account that the Armenian-Russian joint military group is subordinate to the Supreme Commander of Armenia and Moscow hasn’t so far denied the allegations that these troops can take part in combat operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, the WAPFP Board stated that the current situation shows the reality of Russia’s being in a state of war with Azerbaijan, stressing the need to take a number of urgent measures.



“The party believes that Azerbaijani citizens shouldn’t be sent to study at Russian military schools, calling for a serious investigation into those who received military education in Russia, as well as those who served in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces and are currently servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,” said the statement.



The party Board called on the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis’ (parliament) security and defense committee to immediately hold hearings on persons accused of treason.



“The parliament, representing the legislative power, must provide the Supreme Commander-in-Chief with detailed information. In addition, the persons responsible for this sphere should be seriously punished and public concern must be ended,” the statement said.

News.Az

