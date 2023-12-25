Azerbaijan’s president congratulates Egyptian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the occasion of his re-election as President of Egypt, News.Az reports.

“I sincerely congratulate you on your re-election as the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“We attach special importance to the development of traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt. I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen our intergovernmental ties and enhance our mutually beneficial cooperation,” the head of state noted.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your high state activities for the welfare of the friendly people of Egypt,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az