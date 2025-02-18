Azerbaijan’s president extends national holiday greetings to Gambian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Gambian counterpart Adama Barrow on the occasion of his country’s national holiday.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of the Gambia – Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“We attach great importance to the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and the Gambia. It is gratifying that today our cooperation is successfully developing both bilaterally and multilaterally,”the head of state said.

“I believe that we will continue making joint efforts to further develop relations between our countries in the spirit of friendship, in line with the interests of our peoples, and to successfully maintain our fruitful cooperation within multilateral institutions.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of the Gambia everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az