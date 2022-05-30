Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev sends a letter of condolences to Iran's President

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi over the heavy loss of life and injuries as a ten-story building collapsed in the city of Abadan, News.az reports.

The condolence letter reads: "Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the heavy loss of life and injuries as a ten-story building collapsed in the city of Abadan.

Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my deep condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who died and all the people of Iran, and wish recovery to the injured.

May Allah rest their souls in peace!"

