Azerbaijan’s president meets with Bangladeshi prime minister in Munich

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina in Munich, at the latter’s request, News.Az reports.

Warmly recalling her visit to Azerbaijan as part of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement and her meetings with President of Azerbaijan, Sheikh Hasina congratulated the head of state on his victory in the presidential election.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked her for the congratulations.

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh extended her congratulations on Azerbaijan`s hosting of COP29, adding that her country is also affected by global climate change.

The head of state emphasized that Azerbaijan will spare no effort in strengthening solidarity between developing and developed countries within the framework of COP29. “Azerbaijan`s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and its relations with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as with European institutions, will contribute to strengthening solidarity in this direction.”

President Ilham Aliyev invited the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit Azerbaijan to participate in COP29.

Sheikh Hasina accepted the invitation gratefully.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between Bangladesh and Azerbaijan in political, economic, trade, investments, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and other areas of mutual interest, highlighting great prospects for expanding ties. The sides also stressed the importance of creating a working group on Azerbaijan-Bangladesh economic cooperation and establishing connections between the business communities of the two countries.

They also exchanged views on strengthening relations between the foreign ministers and relevant governmental authorities of the two countries and creating a political consultation mechanism.

News.Az