Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s president shares post on his social media accounts on National Press Day - PHOTO

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan’s president shares post on his social media accounts on National Press Day - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of July 22 - National Press Day, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


 

The post reads: “I congratulate you and your colleagues on the anniversary. I am very pleased with the development of Azerbaijani media. I am truly glad that today our media has earned great credibility not only domestically, but also internationally. Khankendi, July 19, 2025. 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum.”

News about - Azerbaijan’s president shares post on his social media accounts on National Press Day - PHOTO

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      