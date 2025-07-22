The post reads: “I congratulate you and your colleagues on the anniversary. I am very pleased with the development of Azerbaijani media. I am truly glad that today our media has earned great credibility not only domestically, but also internationally. Khankendi, July 19, 2025. 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum.”
Azerbaijan’s president shares post on his social media accounts on National Press Day - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC