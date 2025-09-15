Azerbaijan’s president visits Khojaly’s Seyidbeyli village

The head of state was informed about the developments in the village, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Seyidbeyli village came under Azerbaijan’s control in September 2023 during an anti-terrorist operation conducted by our Armed Forces.

Following this, the establishment of the village’s social infrastructure began. Specifically, a 30-kilometer existing power line was restored, two transformers were installed, and meter installation works were initiated. Main gas pipelines were laid, a 5.7-kilometer existing gas line was restored, and a water reservoir and an artesian well were rehabilitated, with the drinking water network being rebuilt. A flag square was established in the village, and internal roads were paved with asphalt.

There are 140 houses in Seyidbayli village, of which 22 are uninhabitable, and 118 are partially habitable. So far, 10 houses have been restored. By the end of this year, 44 houses will be ready for use, and in 2026, an additional 64 houses will be completed. To date, 9 families (31 people) have relocated to the village.

The head of state visited the home of Rasim Alakbarov, one of the residents who relocated to the village.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/09/3-1757916605.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/> <div style='font-size: 11px;color: #746a6a;line-height: 13px;'> Photo: AZERTAC </div>

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/09/4-1757916616.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/> <div style='font-size: 11px;color: #746a6a;line-height: 13px;'> Photo: AZERTAC </div>

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/09/5-1757916630.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/> <div style='font-size: 11px;color: #746a6a;line-height: 13px;'> Photo: AZERTAC </div>