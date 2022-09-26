Azerbaijan’s presidential aide meets with US assistant secretary of state

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of the normalization process of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, the peace agreement, border delimitation and transport issues, as well as the prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-US bilateral strategic relations.

News.Az