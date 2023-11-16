Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister meets with Chief of Russia`s Rosselkhoznadzor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Chief of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision of the Russian Federation ("Rosselkhoznadzor") Sergey Dankvert.

During the meeting, the sides touched on comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, especially, expansion of economic and commercial cooperation.

The two hailed bilateral cooperation between the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency and "Rosselkhoznadzor".

They commended increase of the volume of mutual trade by more than 20 percent during the 10 months of the current year.

The parties noted that the export of agricultural and processed products from Azerbaijan to Russia increased by more than 15 percent in 2023 as compared to 2022.

They hailed the progress achieved in the recognition of the equivalence of both countries` control system.

The meeting also discussed the issues of cooperation in the fight against and prevention of trans-boundary animal diseases.

They stressed the importance of today`s signing the Protocol on joint measures to combat trans-boundary animal diseases between the Food Safety Agency and "Rosselkhoznadzor".

Russian ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikhail Evdokimov also attended the meeting.

News.Az