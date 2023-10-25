Azerbaijan’s prime minster meets with Indian minister of state for commerce & industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minster Ali Asadov on Wednesday met with India's Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of India held in Baku. They expressed confidence that the decisions adopted at the meeting, as well as the documents signed will boost the development of relations between the two countries.

Highlighting Azerbaijan`s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Azerbaijani PM described the extension of the country`s NAM chairmanship for another year as a sign of confidence in Azerbaijan due to its works and initiatives put forward, as well as the steps taken towards increasing the reputation of the organization on the international arena.

The PM provided insight into the processes in the region after the Second Karabakh War, noting that despite the serious efforts of Azerbaijan in the past period, Armenia refused to withdraw its armed forces from the territory of Karabakh, continuously violated the negotiation process by evading its obligations and resorting to various military provocations.

Ali Asadov also highlighted the anti-terrorist measures carried out in response to the provocations of the Armenian armed forces, as well as the reasons for conducting these measures.

The meeting also saw discussions on the prospects for development of Azerbaijan-India relations.

News.Az