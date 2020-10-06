Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General addresses Secretary General of Amnesty International

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, has addressed Julie Verhaar, the Secretary General of Amnesty International.

The reason for the appeal was the distortion of a number of facts in the article “Armenia-Azerbaijan: Civilians must be protected from use of banned cluster bombs” published on Amnesty International website on October 5, 2020.

The appeal notes that since September 27, the Armenian armed forces have carried out large-scale provocations and fired on the settlements and positions of the Republic of Azerbaijan from several directions. As a result, there are dead and wounded among civilians and servicemen. The densely populated areas, civil infrastructure facilities - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings and kindergartens - are deliberately targeted, which once again demonstrates the commitment of the Armenian leadership to the policy of terrorism at the state level.

The appeal states that as a result of the Armenian terror starting from September 27, 2020, 27 civilians were killed, 141 people were wounded, numerous houses and civil infrastructure facilities were severely damaged.

Civilian settlements in various cities and regions far from the war zone have been subjected to heavy artillery shelling by the military-political leadership of Armenia, in flagrant violation of the norms and principles of international law. Thus, the second largest city of Azerbaijan with a population of more than 500,000 residents, ancient Ganja with numerous historical and cultural monuments, Mingachevir, an industrial city of strategic importance, as well as Beylagan, Barda, Aghjabadi, Goranboy and other districts were fired on with missiles and rocket launchers.

On October 4, another provocation was committed by Armenia and two medium-range missiles were fired at Khizi and Absheron districts, which are far away from the combat zone.

It was underscored that the experts have identified the use of prohibited at the international level highly destructive cluster bombs and Smerch rockets by the Armenian armed forces against all targets, including civilian and strategic facilities. Photos and videos proving this were also attached to the appeal.

Bringing the aforementioned to the attention of the Secretary General of Amnesty International it was requested to publish the information on the official website and to take an objective and unbiased position on this sensitive issue.

News.Az





News.Az