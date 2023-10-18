Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General embarks on working visit to Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani delegation led by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has arrived in Beijing for a working visit to attend the Thematic Forum on Clean Silk Road organized by the National Commission of Supervision of the People's Republic of China, News.az reports.

Prior to the forum, the delegation visited the Azerbaijani embassy in Beijing and the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to pay tribute to his memory.

Then, the delegation participated in the Thematic Forum, which was joined by heads of anti-corruption agencies, influential international organizations and companies from more than 30 countries.

Addressing the forum, Director of the China's National Commission of Supervision Liu Jinguo emphasized the importance of the event.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev noted that the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been restored adding that the economic and social infrastructure in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan was completely destroyed by Armenia during the thirty-year occupation. He also highlighted the reconstruction works successfully carried out in the territories liberated from occupation.

As part of his visit, Prosecutor General also held meetings with his counterparts from China, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Argentina, Cambodia, Egypt and other countries, and discussed cooperation of mutual interest, especially in anti-corruption area.

News.Az