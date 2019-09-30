Azerbaijan`s Rajabov to face Chinese Ding Liren in FIDE World Cup final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s grandmaster Teymur Rajabov will take on Chinese Ding Liren in the final of the FIDE World Cup 2019 in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.

Rajabov also qualified for the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2020.

The final starts on Monday and will consist of four classical games—only then, if needed, a tiebreak. The winner will earn $110,000; the runner-up, $80,000.

News.Az

