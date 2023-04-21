Azerbaijan's State Border Service busts another drug operation from Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Smuggling of more than 20 kilograms of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented, the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan told News.az.

Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan on April 19, at 00:25 (GMT+4) was prevented in Horadiz, near the border detachment under the SBS.

"As a result, 20.6 kilograms of marijuana were seized. Operational and investigative measures are continuing," the service said.

Within the recent months drug smuggling from Iran's territory has intensified. Azerbaijan has been dealing with numerous drug-trafficking attempts, all of which have been prevented.

In particular, recently, a drug bust from Iran was prevented in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district on March 18. Another case, also related to drug smuggling from Iran, happened on April 1. As a result of joint activities carried out by the ‘Goytapa’ border detachment service of the State Border Guard Troops of Azerbaijan and the local police, the drug trafficking operation was prevented.

News.Az