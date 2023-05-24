Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures grow in last five years
Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures have increased by 4.4 billion manat over the past five years, said Tahir Mirkishili, Head of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.
Speaking at a committee meeting on Wednesday, he noted that only last year 36.1 percent of budget expenditures, or 11.5 billion manat ($6.7 billion), were social expenditures, which is 1.2 billion manat ($705.8 million), or 12.4 percent more in comparison with a year earlier.
"The share of social expenditures in budget expenditures increased by 4.4 percentage points compared to 2018, and in total amounted to 4.3 billion manat," Mirkishili added.