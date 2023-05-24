Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures grow in last five years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures have increased by 4.4 billion manat over the past five years, said Tahir Mirkishili, Head of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

Speaking at a committee meeting on Wednesday, he noted that only last year 36.1 percent of budget expenditures, or 11.5 billion manat ($6.7 billion), were social expenditures, which is 1.2 billion manat ($705.8 million), or 12.4 percent more in comparison with a year earlier.

"The share of social expenditures in budget expenditures increased by 4.4 percentage points compared to 2018, and in total amounted to 4.3 billion manat," Mirkishili added.

News.Az