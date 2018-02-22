Azerbaijan’s State Motor Road Agency talks plans for 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Motor Road Agency has a goal to build more than 2,000 kilometers of roads covering at least 600 villages in 2018, chairman of management boar

“On top of that, the workplan includes construction of a tunnel in the area of the Baku Olympic Stadium, five pedestrian crossings, some projects in Baku White City, a new road connecting the Ziya Buniyatov Avenue with the Balakhani-Binagadi highway, the Padar-Sabirabad road continuing the Shamakhi-Padar road, a new bridge over the Samur River bordering Russia, reconstruction of two avenues and two streets in Sumgayit, construction of a motor road in the Ganly-gyol area etc.,” Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov added that the Agency plans to build, reconstruct and repair at least 2,171 kilometers of motor roads.

“Work schedule has already been approved," he said. "According to an order of the president, the new M-1 Baku-Guba-Russian border motor road - a part of the transportation corridor - will be built. The Alat-Astara-Iranian border motor road with a length of 243 kilometers will be built and commissioned in 2018.”

News.Az

