Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund reveals volume of revenues from ACG field in Q1 2024

Since early 2024 until April 1, the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has reported revenues of $1.447.8 billion from the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) field, encompassing both gas and condensate, News.Az reports.

According to the SOFAZ, there has been a 29.2 percent decrease in the revenues generated by the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) field.

In the corresponding period of last year, the ACG field reported revenues of $2.44 billion.

News.Az