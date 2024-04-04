Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund reveals volume of revenues from ACG field in Q1 2024
- 04 Apr 2024 11:34
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 194783
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijans-state-oil-fund-reveals-volume-of-revenues-from-acg-field-in-q1-2024 Copied
Since early 2024 until April 1, the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has reported revenues of $1.447.8 billion from the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) field, encompassing both gas and condensate, News.Az reports.
According to the SOFAZ, there has been a 29.2 percent decrease in the revenues generated by the "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli" (ACG) field.
In the corresponding period of last year, the ACG field reported revenues of $2.44 billion.