Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves reached USD 66 bn - Assistant to President

"Strategic currency reserves of Azerbaijan increased by 41 times in April this year compared to 2003 and reached USD 65,9 bn", said Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Natig Amirov said at the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev organized by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

He said that despite the economic and political challenges that have occurred in the world in recent years, macroeconomic stability has been ensured in Azerbaijan, and the strengthening of the financial and banking system has been achieved.





News.Az