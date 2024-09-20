Azerbaijan’s top military official visits NATO Defense College in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is on an official trip to Italy, visited NATO Defense College in Rome on Friday.

Colonel General K. Valiyev met with NDC Commandant, Lieutenant General Max A.L.T. Nielsen, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.The meeting was also attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov. The parties extensively discussed the opportunities and perspectives of cooperation in military education.Then Valiyev was provided with detailed information about the college’s history, main activities, educational process and created conditions.In the end, Colonel General Valiyev met with Azerbaijani servicemen and civilian personnel serving within the framework of NATO Partnership Staff Post Concept and participating in NATO Regional Cooperation Course as listeners, as well as inquired about the educational conditions.

