Azerbaijan’s Trade House opens in Kazakhstan

The opening ceremony of the complex of the Trade House of Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan was held on May 25, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov, Vice-Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Asset Magauov, Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev attended the opening ceremony.

While speaking at the ceremony, the ambassador stressed that branches of Azerbaijan’s Trade House will also open in Aktau and Almaty in the coming months.

"The opening of the trading house not only will ensure the availability of Azerbaijani products for the Kazakh consumers but will also serve as a good platform for the development of trade and economic ties between the two countries," Mammadov said.

News.Az

