Azerbaijan’s transport and logistical infrastructure enables transportation in any direction - President

“Azerbaijan is located at the geographical crossroads of the East-West and North-South transport routes. The transport and logistical infrastructure of our country enables transportation in any direction,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan with more than 50 ships has the largest trade fleet in the Caspian,” the head of state noted.

