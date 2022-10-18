Azerbaijan’s tremendous progress and achievements commended by Turkic World and int’l community: OTS Sec-Gen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Baghdad Amreyev congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 31st Anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing the organization.

“On this day marking the 31st Anniversary of the Restoration of Independence of our founding Member State, the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am delighted to convey my heartfelt congratulations, together with my best wishes to the Government and people of brotherly Azerbaijan,” Amreyev said in a congratulatory message.

"The tremendous progress and achievements of Azerbaijan in the political, economic and social fields in these 31 years, its vital role in ensuring peace, security and stability in the region and beyond, as well as its efforts in promoting the unity and solidarity among the Turkic States, are commended both by the Turkic World as well by the international community," the OTS secretary general noted.

“As we join our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters in celebrating this important day, we also would like to present our heartfelt gratitude to all the Ministries, public and private sector institutions of Azerbaijan, especially to the Honorable President Ilham Aliyev, for the continual support and assistance provided to Organization of Turkic States with which the Organization now takes firms steps to a new era of development,” he said.

“Taking this opportunity, while sending my sincere felicitations, I wish the Government and people of Azerbaijan a prosperous and bright future under the glorious flag that flies all over the motherland,” Amreyev added.

News.Az