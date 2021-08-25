Azercell also supports our Paralympic athletes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The mobile operator is a proud partner of the Azerbaijani national team at the Tokyo 2020 XVI Summer Paralympic Games

The 16th Summer Paralympic Games kick off in Tokyo on August 24. Being a proud partner of the National Paralympic Team, Azercell Telecom LLC once again demonstrates its commitment to the Paralympic movement in our country.

It is noteworthy that the National Paralympic team represents Azerbaijan in these games with a record number of licenses. The Azerbaijani National Paralympic Team, which will compete in Tokyo, includes 35 athletes, including 23 men and 12 women. Our athletes will compete for medals in 47 categories in 6 sports - judo, athletics, taekwondo, powerlifting, swimming and shooting. At this year's opening ceremony, Paralympic champion Olokhan Musayev will be the flag bearer of our team.

Azercell is a proud partner of the Tokyo 2020 XVI Summer Paralympic Games, helping to share and promote the spirit of the Games. The Paralympic Games, which have great social significance and reflect moral values, are becoming one of the most important events in the world sports movement. In recent years, the number of participants in the Paralympic Games and the geography of countries is growing steadily.

In our country, special attention to the Paralympic movement is being paid as well. Azercell has been supporting the Azerbaijan Children's Paralympic Committee since 2014. Thanks to this support, about 200 children and adolescents with disabilities are currently involved in 10 sports, participate in mass sports events, local and international competitions. In order to support the integration of these children into society and increase their interest in sports, the Children's Paralympic Games are organized in our country every year with the closest involvement of Azercell Telecom LLC.

It should be noted that 4,400 athletes from 136 countries are participating in the XVI Summer Paralympic Games, which will last until September 5. They will compete for 540 sets of medals in 22 sports. So far, Azerbaijani athletes have won a total of 38 medals at the Paralympic Games, including 9 gold, 18 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Azercell, always supporting Olympic values, wishes our team the greatest success in these games, which are the 7th for our athletes, and to return home with a great victory.

News.Az

