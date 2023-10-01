Azercell extends its coverage to Khankendi!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the successful network deployment in Aghdara and Khojaly, Azercell expands its network coverage to Khankendi

"Azercell Telecom" LLC, which pioneered the establishment of mobile infrastructure in the newly liberated territories, is proud to extend its network to Khankendi, adding to the growing list of cities benefiting from Azercell's services.

Currently, Azercell operates over 100 LTE base stations throughout Karabakh, offering comprehensive coverage in cities like Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zəngilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, as well as areas like Istisu, Hadrut, Sugovushan, and villages in Khojavand and other districts. In the Lachin region alone, the leading mobile operator has installed over 15 base stations, demonstrating its commitment to expanding next-generation networks in the recently liberated territories.

Azercell expedites the expansion of next-generation networks in the territories recently liberated from occupation to ensure that the population returning to these lands has access to mobile internet and advanced communication services.

News.Az