Azercell supports implementation of vocational trainings for children of martyrs and for veterans of Second Karabakh War

In partnership with the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan), “Azercell Telecom” LLC and Junior Achievement Azerbaijan Public Union (JA Azerbaijan), a new initiative was launched to support 44-day Patriotic War veterans and families of martyrs. Thus, within the new "Professional Development and Career Planning" project, online trainings will be organized for war veterans who bravely fought for the freedom of Azerbaijani lands and for the children of martyrs who heroically died for Motherland.

It should be noted that these trainings are aimed to assist to choose a career as well as develop and realize personal potential of the participants. 25 participants of the project will be involved in English and computer courses. Within the second stage of the project, career trainings on professional development for young participants will also be organized. Throughout the project, the participants will be provided with high-speed mobile internet services by the leading mobile operator of the country Azercell. Thus, they will be provided with a data card and a 5GB mobile internet pack during 6 months by Azercell. At the same time, AmCham members distributed to each participant a computer to support the online arrangement of the project. The trainings will be conducted by Celt Colleges and JA Azerbaijan professionals. Participants successfully completing the project will also have an opportunity to do an internship program in AmCham member companies. The list of the participants was submitted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

Both during and after the 44-day war, Azercell attached special attention and care to the families of martyrs and veterans. The company realized various social projects, cancelled mobile communication debt of military officers martyred or wounded in the Patriotic War. Also, trainings have been organized to provide psychological support to the children of Azerbaijani servicemen who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country, and the book about the memories of their heroic fathers is planned to be published. It should be noted that at a crucial time for the entire Azerbaijani people, the employees of Azercell- “Azercell Könüllüləri” also took an active part in the social life of the country, implementing various charitable initiatives. Azercell, which always upholds national and moral values in its activities, will further support the families of martyrs and veterans, who exhibited courage and heroism for the sake of Motherland.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az.

