Azercosmos, Voyager Space sign MoU for space initiatives

Azercosmos, Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Voyager Space, a global leader in space exploration, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a regional hub for space exploration in Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

This strategic multi-year collaboration paves the way for Azercosmos and Voyager Space to proactively develop mutually beneficial space infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing initiatives, research programs, and further opportunities for innovation. With the potential to exchange experience and knowledge, the organizations will focus on commercial and educational opportunities in-country to foster a thriving local space ecosystem.

“We look forward to working with our partners at Voyager Space to improve the knowledge of what space programs, data, and technologies can bring to users on Earth, and bring unprecedented opportunities to our country,” noted Samaddin Asadov, Chairman of the Board at Azercosmos. “This is another milestone in our mission to bolster a local space ecosystem that could be effectively integrated into the global space value chain with a strong global partner.”

“As the world begins to move beyond the International Space Station-era, we are opening doors for emerging space nations to join, and ultimately lead, in exploration and science. Voyager is thrilled to help establish an innovative space hub in Azerbaijan,” says Clay Mowry, Chief Revenue Officer at Voyager Space. “Space technology has the power to transform societies, and we look forward to establishing a sustainable space ecosystem in the region.”

